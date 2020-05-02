KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday, May 2nd

We will continue to have breezy conditions as we get through our evening, with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s. Winds from the southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with highs in the 100s, and winds fairly breezy around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25. After Monday, we will cool off for the remainder of the week, with highs only in the 70s and 80s, and chances of showers in the middle of the week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!