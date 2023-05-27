Another warm and humid afternoon for us across the Concho Valley for our Saturday. We’ve seen some light rain across some areas. Skies have been mostly cloudy all afternoon and winds have been out of the south southeast around 10 mph. As we go into our evening our temps will drop to the mid 60s. We’ll see isolated showers across the area overnight as well. Skies will be cloudy as well, and winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

For our Sunday afternoon we’ll see afternoon highs reach into the low 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and we’ll see showers across the area through our Sunday. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Overnight temps will drop to the low to mid 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy and we’ll continue to see showers through the overnight hours.