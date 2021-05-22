KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday May 22nd

Mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers during the afternoon. The Concho Valley will continue to see increase moisture from the southeast as high pressure remains settled in the Southeastern United States. Temperatures cooled off into the 80s and upper 70s across the area.

That same pattern will continue for Sunday and into the work week as well. Isolated showers with the dry line well off to the west and the greatest amount of onshore flow to our east. Rainfall amounts will not be very significant and only last a few minutes, but the advantage is that the risk for severe weather remain next to nothing.

Wednesday, the high pressure begins to weaken and the onshore flow over Texas will begin to slide off to the east. That means drier conditions and warmer temperatures as we finish up the work week.

Going into next weekend, another dry line setup could produce some isolated showers and storms for the region.