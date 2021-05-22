KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday May 22nd

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

70° / 68°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 70° 68°

Sunday

84° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 21% 84° 67°

Monday

86° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 86° 68°

Tuesday

91° / 69°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 91° 69°

Wednesday

90° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 90° 70°

Thursday

92° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 92° 69°

Friday

88° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 88° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

70°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
70°

71°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
71°

71°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

5 AM
Cloudy
23%
70°

69°

6 AM
Cloudy
9%
69°

69°

7 AM
Cloudy
11%
69°

70°

8 AM
Cloudy
9%
70°

72°

9 AM
Cloudy
7%
72°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
8%
73°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
7%
74°

78°

12 PM
Cloudy
5%
78°

79°

1 PM
Cloudy
17%
79°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
81°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
82°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
82°

82°

5 PM
Cloudy
22%
82°

81°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

7 PM
Cloudy
13%
80°

78°

8 PM
Cloudy
5%
78°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
71°

Mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers during the afternoon. The Concho Valley will continue to see increase moisture from the southeast as high pressure remains settled in the Southeastern United States. Temperatures cooled off into the 80s and upper 70s across the area.

That same pattern will continue for Sunday and into the work week as well. Isolated showers with the dry line well off to the west and the greatest amount of onshore flow to our east. Rainfall amounts will not be very significant and only last a few minutes, but the advantage is that the risk for severe weather remain next to nothing.

Wednesday, the high pressure begins to weaken and the onshore flow over Texas will begin to slide off to the east. That means drier conditions and warmer temperatures as we finish up the work week.

Going into next weekend, another dry line setup could produce some isolated showers and storms for the region.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cloudy

San Angelo

70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
68°F Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
