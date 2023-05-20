A cooler afternoon for this Saturday with temps only reaching into the low to upper 70s for afternoon highs through the area. Temps were slightly below average. Skies were mostly cloudy with high level clouds through most of the Concho Valley. As we go through the rest of our evening we will see temps drop into the low 60s for overnight lows. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph. Skies will continue their mostly cloudy conditions overnight.

For our Sunday afternoon we will see temps very similar to what we saw today with highs in the low to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy and we’ll see isolated showers through the afternoon across the area. Through the evening we will see temps drop to the upper 50s for lows. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph through the earlier evening hours though as we pass midnight the winds will shift out of the south. Skies will start to decrease in cloud coverage through the overnight hours.

For our Monday as we start our workweek we will see afternoon highs increase once again. Temps will reach up into the mid to upper 80s and possible a low 90. Skies will be sunny with few clouds through the area. Winds will be out of the south around 5 mph. We have a very isolated chance at seeing showers through the later afternoon hours. For our evening hours we will see temps drop down to the low 60s once again for overnight lows. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight.