KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday May 16th

Cooler today thanks to an area of showers that stayed off to the northeast and over the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Those winds from the northeast kept us into the lower 80s and upper 70s across the Concho Valley.

Rain totals from yesterday’s storms were about half an inch to an inch in most places. San Angelo saw .83, Ballinger .40, and Mason 1.06. That brings us up to 1.23 inches for the month of May and just little over two and a half inches above average for this time of year.

The next several days will be mostly clear skies with temperatures slowly creeping back up into the 90s next week. An upper level ridge will sit over the Great Plains keeping us dry for most of next week. The next real chance of rain will come on Friday of next week.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.