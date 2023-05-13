We received plentiful amounts of rain across the Concho Valley with showers that started through the later afternoon hours and lasted through most of the overnight hours. We’re still seeing some isolated showers through eastern portions of the area. Temps took a pretty big drop for todays afternoon highs as we’ve only seemed to reach into the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds have been out of the south southeast around 15 mph. Skies have mostly cloudy, but still able to see some blue sky through occasional breaks in the clouds. Through the evening we’ll continue some very isolated showers and skies will remain mostly cloudy. Temps will drop to the low 60s once again for overnight lows. Winds will calm down and will be out of the south southeast around 5 mph.

For our Sunday afternoon we will see our afternoon highs increase a tad with them back into the low 80s and possible mid 80s. We’ll see some very isolated storms and showers through the area through the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Through the evening we will see temps drop to the low 60s for overnight lows. Our chance of seeing showers increases through the later overnight hours for the area and skies remain mostly cloudy. Winds will be out of the east southeast 5-10 mph.

As we start our workweek our afternoon highs will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Showers will be likely for our Monday through most of the area through the afternoon.