KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday, March 7th

We can expect an increase in cloud coverage going through our overnight hours. Lows in the 40’s for the Concho Valley. Cloudy skies to end our weekend. Highs in the 60’s. Spotty showers can be expected for much of the area, with a very slight chance of thunderstorms developing. Rain should only be a light sprinkling; enough to get the ground wet. Getting into the work week, we will have mostly cloudy skies, and chances of rain showers and thunderstorms can pop up through the middle of next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!