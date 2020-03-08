KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday, March 7th

Sunday- Most of the day will be cloudy and a little cooler than where we were today. As we go into the afternoon expect isolated rain showers, becoming more scattered as we go into the overnight hours. High: 67° | Low: 56° Chance of rain: 30% PM

Monday- Expect scattered showers in the early morning hours, the rest of the day will bring partly cloudy conditions. High: 76° | Low: 54° Chance of rain: 40% AM