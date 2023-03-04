Another day of above average, spring-like temps across the Concho Valley, with afternoon highs ranging from the mid 70s to the lower 80s. Winds have been fairly calm this afternoon and out of the south around 5 mph. We’ve also been seeing some very sunny skies throughout our Saturday, a beautiful way to start off our weekend. As we pass sunset and go into our nighttime hours our temps drop to the upper 40s for our lows. Winds increase slightly and are out of the south at 5-10 mph. Overnight skies remain clear.

Another warm day tomorrow for the area, increasing afternoon highs to the low to mid 80s. Winds pick up and we see some breezy conditions with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. Sunny skies continue into our afternoon, though overnight we gain some cloud coverage, seeing mostly clear skies. Temps drop to the low 50s overnight and winds out of the south at 5-15 mph.

A look ahead to the start of workweek, we continue our warm temps with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, another slight increase. Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Skies increase cloud coverage a bit, with partly cloudy skies throughout our Monday. Overnight our temps drop down to the upper 50s for lows. Winds are gonna be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph, and partly cloudy skies continue into the nighttime hours.