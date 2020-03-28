KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday, March 28th

Another cooler evening is in store for us as we get through the first half of our weekend. Lows will drop to the 40s for many of us in Concho Valley, and winds will calm down overnight. Tomorrow will start off sunny, but clouds will continue to increase as we get through the afternoon hours, with highs in the 70s and 80s for many of us. Spotty rain showers can develop Monday morning and early afternoon, then mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day, with highs in the 70s. We will have another cool down coming up by the end of this next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!