Some warm temps this afternoon, but still a bit below average. Also seeing very dry conditions with dew points in the teens. Afternoon highs got into the low to upper 70s for the area. A very sunny day as well with clear skies continuing into our overnight hours. Temps dropping back into the low to mid 40s for lows tonight and winds out of the west at 5-10 mph and shifting out of the southeast further into the night.

A warm up for our afternoon tomorrow with highs in the 80s. Another very sunny day tomorrow and winds out of the south shifting out of the west through the afternoon and at 5-15 mph. For our overnight hours temps cool to the low 40s for lows and skies start to increase cloud coverage slightly with mostly clear and partly cloudy skies across the Concho Valley. Winds overnight will be out of the west at 5-10 mph and then shifting out of the north northeast as we pass midnight.

A look to the start of our workweek — afternoon highs on our Monday will slightly fall and only reach into the mid 70s. We increase our cloud coverage with mostly sunny early morning hours and mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon as well as possible isolated showers through our area. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph. Passing into the evening temps cool to the mid 40s again. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph and skies will remain mostly cloudy.