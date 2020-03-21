KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday, March 21st

We will see clouds continue to sit in our area as we get into our overnight hours, and will continue to lower until we have patches of heavy fog across the Concho Valley area. Lows will stay in the 40’s, but will continue to rise as we get closer to our morning hours. Tomorrow will start off foggy, but will clear out by the afternoon, with considerably warmer temperatures getting into the 70’s for highs. As for the rest of the week, we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine through the week, with highs peaking into the upper 80’s and possibly the low 90’s in some area, but will decline a bit as we get closer to this next weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!