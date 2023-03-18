Our temps remaining below average for our Saturday afternoon with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s, we’ve also been seeing some persisting clouds as we remained mostly cloudy today. As we head into the evening temps drop down to the low to mid 30s for our lows getting close to freezing. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph, and skies remain mostly cloudy.

We’ll finish our weekend off with another cool afternoon. Temps tomorrow only getting into the upper 50s for afternoon highs. Winds tomorrow will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. Our morning skies will be mostly cloudy, but going through the afternoon we clear out and see some mostly sunny skies. Looking to our nighttime we see temps drop to the mid 30s again, close to freezing. Winds overnight will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph, and clouds rebuild into the area for mostly cloudy nighttime skies.

Looking as we start our workweek, temps remain very similar to what we’ve been seeing with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Winds will start to increase and we’ll see them out of the south at 15-20 mph for our morning, increasing to 20-25 mph throughout the afternoon, and gusting up to 40 mph. For our Monday we will see mostly cloudy conditions through the afternoon and evening. Temps only drop to the mid to upper 40s for overnight lows. Winds overnight will be out of the south at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.