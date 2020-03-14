KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday, March 14th

Another cloudy day in the books for us, as we get into our evening hours, temperatures dropping only to the upper 50’s, with the blanket of clouds keeping us warmer. Tomorrow, we can expect rain showers through the day, with potential of thunderstorms as we finish off our weekend. Highs only reaching the mid to upper 60’s for most of us. A rainy start to the next work week, with possible thunderstorms developing around the Concho Valley, but a potential break for us as we get to the end of the week and into next weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!