Very warm on this Saturday, an amazing way to start the weekend with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds have also increased out of the west at 15-20 mph with breezes up to 30 mph. Mostly clear skies as well aside from some high level clouds moving through the area. As we go into the evening we see lows drop to the low 50s. Winds continue out of the west at 15-20 mph, and skies gain some clouds with partly cloudy skies overnight.

As we look to our afternoon tomorrow we see a bit of a drop for our temps, as afternoon highs only reach the low 70s. Winds shift now out of the north northeast and at 10-15 mph. Skies for our afternoon will be mostly sunny. Passing sunset and going into our overnight hours we see temps drop to the low 40s for our lows. Winds overnight out of the east still at 10-15 mph, and skies increase cloud coverage and we see mostly cloudy skies.

Another decline in our temps for our Monday as we start our workweek, with afternoon highs only reaching the low 60s. Similar conditions cloud-wise to our Sunday as we’ll see another mostly sunny afternoon. Winds will be out of the east decreasing to just about 10 mph. As we go into the overnight hours our temps drop back down to the low 40s for lows, and winds out of the east at 10-15 mph. Clouds overnight remain similar to what we saw throughout the afternoon with partly cloudy overnight skies expected.