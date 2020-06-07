KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday June 6th

The heat continues for the Concho Valley. San Angelo broke the century mark today with a high of 100 degrees. Upper 90s for most of the region and that looks to continue through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. A weak cold front will move through the area late on Tuesday dropping us back in to the mid 90s but temperatures will immediately begin to climb back into the upper 90s by the week’s end.

Tropical Storm Cristobal continues tracking northward toward Louisiana, with an expect landfall late Sunday evening.