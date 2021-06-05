KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday June 5th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas —Relatively cool across the Concho Valley. Temperatures did get into the upper 80s for much of the area. Some isolated showers in the eastern parts of the Concho Valley has kept some locations a bit cooler. The chance for isolated showers and storms will continue into the overnight hours.

Sunday, slightly warmer as winds turn out of the south-southwest. Those winds will be gusty during the afternoon hours with gust up to 25 MPH. Afternoon highs will creep into the lower 90s between 3-6PM during max heating.

Monday clouds coverage will begin to clear up going into the week ahead with just a stray shower possible. The vast majority will stay dry with partly cloudy skies and less humidity.

Temperatures continue to heat up heading into the week with highs pushing into the upper 90s by mid week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Generally clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

San Angelo

79°F Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Mainly clear. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Generally clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.