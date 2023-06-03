We saw afternoon highs for most of the area reach the mid to upper 80s, with some areas even reaching the low to mid 90s. Cloudy skies through our morning across the area for our Saturday as well. Skies cleared through our early afternoon hours, though keeping some cumulus clouds through the area, as well as some developed thunderstorms. Rain for parts of our eastern counties, as well as some isolated showers through parts of Irion County, Crockett county, and parts of Schleicher county. As we go into the evening we will hold onto these showers, though starting to move out of the Concho Valley overnight. Temps will cool down into the low to mid 60s for our overnight lows.

For our Sunday we will see afternoon highs reach the low to mid 80s, with some warmer areas possible once again. Skies will be mostly sunny, and we will see isolated storms through the afternoon and evening hours. As we go into the evening hours we will see our temps cool into the low to mid 60s for our overnight lows. We will hold onto isolated rain chances through the evening as well.