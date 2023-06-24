Another hot day, with our afternoon high here in San Angelo reaching 109 degrees, which is two degrees above our previously set high. Skies were sunny as well. As we go into our evening we will see our temps cool to the upper 70s for our overnight lows. Winds will start to increase out of the south at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at times. Skies will be mostly clear.

For our Sunday we will see afternoon highs back in the triple digits and once again likely to break records with this heat. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. As we get closer to our overnight hours our temps will cool down to the mid to upper 70s for our lows. Skies will be mostly cloudy, though clear through the night. Winds will be out of the