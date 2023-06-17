Another afternoon full of above average temperatures across the Concho Velley. Skies have been sunny in some areas, and mostly cloudy in others. We’ve seen some severe storms throughout our northeastern counties, bringing rain for some residents. Winds have been out of the south at 15 mph. Throughout our evening we will see our temps drop to the mid to upper 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be partly cloudy and showers will dissipate overnight. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.

For our Fathers day forecast we will see afternoon highs similar to today, with many of us reaching the triple digits once again. Skies will be sunny and winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph through the morning and shift out of the northeast through the afternoon. Our temps will drop into the upper 70s as we go into our evening hours. Skies will remain mostly clear and winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph, and shift once again as we pass midnight– out of the south southeast.