Another hot afternoon with upper 90s for our afternoon high here in San Angelo. Winds have been slightly breezy and we’ve seen very sunny skies. As we go into the evening our temps will drop to the low 70s. Skies will remain mostly clear and winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow will be another very hot afternoon with afternoon highs expected in the upper 90s and low to mid triple digits. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Skies will be sunny as well. Evening temps will drop to the low 70s once again for overnight lows. Skies overnight will be mostly clear.