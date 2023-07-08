Another hot afternoon with temps reaching the upper 90s and lower triple digits here in the Concho Valley. Skies were slightly cloudy earlier in the morning, but have cleared out since and we’re just seeing sunny skies. As we go into the evening our temps will drop to the mid to upper 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain mostly clear through the night. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

For our afternoon tomorrow we will see our afternoon temps reach the triple digits for the area. Winds will stay out of the south at 10-15. Skies will be sunny as well for the majority of the afternoon. Throughout our Sunday night we’ll see some isolated showers pop up for our northwestern areas and mostly clear skies will continue through the overnight hours. Temps will cool down to the mid to upper 70s once again for our lows.