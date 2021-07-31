KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday July 31st

Hot across the Concho Valley for your Saturday. Temperatures got close to the triple digit mark for several locations with upper 90s for most, normal for this time of year. Tonight, warm as temperatures will linger in the lower 70s for overnight lows and skies will be mostly clear.

Sunday, cloud coverage will begin to increase throughout the day, during the afternoon hours a slow moving cold front will begin to push into the area from the northeast, rain chances will increase throughout the day with about a 60% chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Nothing severe is expected because of the slow moving nature of the frontal system, but that could increase the flooding threat for certain roadways and low lying areas.

Showers and storms will continue to linger in the Monday morning commute as the frontal system pushes off to the south of the region. Rain chance still 60% for Monday morning, and then beginning to scatter out by the afternoon. The cold front is expected to stall out to our south which will allow the cooler temperatures and isolated rain chances to continue into the week ahead.

Next weekend, conditions will begin to warm up slightly as the area dries out and temperatures begin returning to normal.