KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday July 31st

Hot across the Concho Valley for your Saturday. Temperatures got close to the triple digit mark for several locations with upper 90s for most, normal for this time of year. Tonight, warm as temperatures will linger in the lower 70s for overnight lows and skies will be mostly clear.

Sunday, cloud coverage will begin to increase throughout the day, during the afternoon hours a slow moving cold front will begin to push into the area from the northeast, rain chances will increase throughout the day with about a 60% chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Nothing severe is expected because of the slow moving nature of the frontal system, but that could increase the flooding threat for certain roadways and low lying areas.

Showers and storms will continue to linger in the Monday morning commute as the frontal system pushes off to the south of the region. Rain chance still 60% for Monday morning, and then beginning to scatter out by the afternoon. The cold front is expected to stall out to our south which will allow the cooler temperatures and isolated rain chances to continue into the week ahead.

Next weekend, conditions will begin to warm up slightly as the area dries out and temperatures begin returning to normal.

Sunny

San Angelo

96°F Sunny Feels like 99°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

96°F Sunny Feels like 99°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Eldorado

95°F Fair Feels like 96°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Mertzon

95°F Fair Feels like 97°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Some clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Eden

96°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

