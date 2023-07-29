Triple digits once again for the area, with an afternoon high of 102 degrees here in San Angelo. We’re still continuing our above average temps. Skies started the morning very sunny, but we’ve seen a slight increase in our cloud content through the afternoon. Winds have been out of the southeast around 10 mph. Through the evening we will see our temps gradually cool to the mid 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain mostly clear and winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph though shifting out of the south southwest after midnight.

For our Sunday as we finish our weekend we’ll see another day similar to what we saw today with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to lower triple digits for our area. Skies will be mostly sunny once again and winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph through the morning and will shift out of the southeast through the afternoon. For the overnight hours our temps will drop to the