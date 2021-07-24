KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday July 24th

Triple digits return to the Concho Valley, several locations got to the lower 100s with upper 90s for the rest of the area. The hot and dry weather is expected to continue through the weekend and into the first half of next week. Tonight, lows will drop into the mid and lower 70s with mostly clear skies.

The mostly clear skies will continue for the next several days. On Wednesday, an area of instability will move into the area from the northeast. Some isolated showers and storms will be possible during afternoon and evening hours. That will also increase some cloud coverage and bring some slightly cooler temperatures for the second half of next week.

Across the globe in the Western Pacific, Tropical Storm Nepartak sits to the southeast of the Japanese main island of Honshu. TS Nepartak is expected to move to the northwest, making landfall just north of Tokyo. No significant impacts are expected, but some Olympics events for Monday have been rescheduled.