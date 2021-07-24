KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday July 24th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Triple digits return to the Concho Valley, several locations got to the lower 100s with upper 90s for the rest of the area. The hot and dry weather is expected to continue through the weekend and into the first half of next week. Tonight, lows will drop into the mid and lower 70s with mostly clear skies.

The mostly clear skies will continue for the next several days. On Wednesday, an area of instability will move into the area from the northeast. Some isolated showers and storms will be possible during afternoon and evening hours. That will also increase some cloud coverage and bring some slightly cooler temperatures for the second half of next week.

Across the globe in the Western Pacific, Tropical Storm Nepartak sits to the southeast of the Japanese main island of Honshu. TS Nepartak is expected to move to the northwest, making landfall just north of Tokyo. No significant impacts are expected, but some Olympics events for Monday have been rescheduled.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

90°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Robert Lee

92°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eldorado

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Mertzon

90°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eden

88°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

San Angelo

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Robert Lee

92°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eldorado

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Mertzon

90°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eden

88°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.