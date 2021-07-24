KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday July 24th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Triple digits return to the Concho Valley, several locations got to the lower 100s with upper 90s for the rest of the area. The hot and dry weather is expected to continue through the weekend and into the first half of next week. Tonight, lows will drop into the mid and lower 70s with mostly clear skies.

The mostly clear skies will continue for the next several days. On Wednesday, an area of instability will move into the area from the northeast. Some isolated showers and storms will be possible during afternoon and evening hours. That will also increase some cloud coverage and bring some slightly cooler temperatures for the second half of next week.

Across the globe in the Western Pacific, Tropical Storm Nepartak sits to the southeast of the Japanese main island of Honshu. TS Nepartak is expected to move to the northwest, making landfall just north of Tokyo. No significant impacts are expected, but some Olympics events for Monday have been rescheduled.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

85°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

86°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eldorado

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Mertzon

86°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eden

83°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

San Angelo

86°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

86°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eldorado

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Mertzon

86°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eden

83°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.