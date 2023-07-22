Temps for the Concho Valley maxed out in the upper 90s for the majority of us. We reached 98 degrees here in San Angelo, which is actually perfectly average for this time of year. Skies have been mostly sunny, but we’ve seen a few high level as well as low level clouds move into the area. Winds have been out of the northeast around 10 mph. As we go into the evening we will see our temps gradually cool down into the mid 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight and winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.

For our Sunday we will see temps a tad warmer than what we saw on this Saturday with afternoon highs back in the low triple digits. Skies will be mostly sunny though we will see a some cloud coverage through the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph. As we transition into our evening hours we will see temps drop to the mid to upper 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph, though as we pass midnight these winds will shift out of the south.