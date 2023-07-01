Showers have been seen across much of the Concho Valley, flash flooded was associated with these storms brining heavy rainfall. Our rain totals really increased across the area and temperatures dropped as these storms moved across the area. Our afternoon high here in San Angelo only topped out at 88 degrees, which was our first below average day in weeks. Storms will continue through the evening and temps will cool to the lower 70s and possible upper 60s for our overnight lows.

For our afternoon tomorrow we will see mostly cloudy skies up until noon when storms start to pop up for our eastern counties, these storms will spread to our western counties and have a possibility of being severe through the Concho Valley. Showers will reach San Angelo close to 4 PM.