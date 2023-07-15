The scorching heat and relentless sunshine will continue through the weekend and next week.
San Angelo88°F Clear Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
76°F Mostly clear. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee86°F Fair Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
77°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado87°F Clear Feels like 87°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
74°F Mainly clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon87°F Clear Feels like 87°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden86°F Clear Feels like 86°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
76°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
San Angelo89°F Clear Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Humidity
- 35%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
77°F Mostly clear. Low 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee86°F Fair Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
77°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado87°F Clear Feels like 87°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
74°F Mainly clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon87°F Clear Feels like 87°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden86°F Clear Feels like 86°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
76°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent