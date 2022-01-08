Slightly warmer across the majority of the Concho Valley this afternoon. Bigger increases in the temperatures for the eastern parts thanks to yesterday’s increased cloud coverage, temperatures peaked in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the region. Skies start out cloudy and cleared as the day progressed. Tonight temperatures will tumble into the 40s for overnight lows.

Sunday, winds turn out of the north and clouds will rebuild into the area keeping afternoon highs cooler across the area. Afternoon highs will only get into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday, the area settles into a quiet pattern with temperatures close to average for this time of year with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 30s.

Rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday drop slightly as the models bring to pull the moisture and rain showers further to the west of the area into New Mexico and the Big Bend region. Some isolated showers will still be possible as the entire system eventually move off to the east.