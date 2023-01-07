A pretty day outdoors today with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A definite cool down from yesterdays temps as winds have shifted from the south, and now out of the northeast at 5-10 through the rest of the night. We’ve been seeing sunny conditions with mid to upper level clouds moving through. Temps drop into the upper 30s for a chilly night tonight and few very isolated showers more likely for our southeastern counties. We will see clouds build into the area tonight with mostly cloudy skies expected.

Similar conditions for us tomorrow with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunny conditions also for our afternoon tomorrow. Winds shift out of the east tomorrow though pretty calm around 5 mph. Going into our overnight hours we see temps drop into the low to mid 40s across the area, and winds shift out of the east southeast at 5 mph. Sunday night we see partly cloudy skies overnight.

To start our work week we see temps rise back into the 70s with afternoon highs in the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies for our afternoon as well as winds out of the south for our morning shifting out of the southwest at 5-10 mph as we go into the afternoon. Overnight temps drop into the low 40s for lows. Skies clear throughout the evening for clear skies overnight and winds out of the west southwest around 5 mph.

For our Tuesday we see afternoon temps remain above average with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph through our morning and going into the afternoon we see gusts up to 20 mph. A pretty sunny day as well for some beautiful conditions. Going past sunset we start to cool down and cool all the way into the low 50s for our overnight lows. Winds now out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph, and mostly cloudy skies overnight.