Temps got above average today as we saw lows in the morning in the low 40s, and our afternoon highs get into the upper 60s. Also some cloudy conditions this afternoon, as well as some winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. As we go into the nighttime hours we cool down again into the upper 40s. Clouds remain in the area and winds shift a tad, now out of the south southwest at about 5-10 mph.

A cooler afternoon tomorrow barely reaching the upper 60s for afternoon highs while some stay in the upper 50s. Increased clouds for the morning though dissipating throughout the afternoon. Could also see some very isolated shots at some rain, though not prominent. Winds out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph becoming east northeast further into the afternoon. As we go past sunset temps drop to the low 30s, close to freezing. Partly cloudy overnight skies and winds out of the east northeast at 10-15 mph.

As we start our workweek we see afternoon temps drop with highs in the upper 30s for a very cold Monday. Showers start up in the afternoon hours for the area. Cloudy skies everywhere when it isn’t raining, and winds out of the northeast at about 10 mph. Into the overnight hours we continue some scattered showers, with possible freezing rain overnight due to the cold temps, which could make for some bad driving conditions. Lows dropping into the mid to upper 20s, below freezing for much of the evening and morning. Continuing cloudy skies and winds out of the northeast at about 10 mph.

Tuesday morning, showers stick around and actually become more widespread, still seeing the possibilities of some freezing rain across the area. Though as we warm up past noon, we return to just seeing rain. Clouds remain in the are and winds are out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. Going into nighttime we see widespread showers and the return of some freezing rain once again, as lows drop below freezing once again in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds out of the northeast once again around 10 mph.

Continuation of some widespread freezing rain for early Wednesday, but as we warm up above freezing we just see rain possibilities, and some very widespread showers. Afternoon highs slightly warmer and in the low to mid 40s. Winds still out of the northeast around 10 mph. As we go into the night hours we see temps drop to the 30s, but remaining above freezing so as showers continue overnight we just see rain. These showers remain until late Thursday.