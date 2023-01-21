Again, so sorry about the background noise due to the live telethon. Our weather update for tonight, another above average and sunny day with afternoon highs continuing in the low 60s for most of the Concho Valley. As we go into the rest of the night we have a cold night in store with overnight lows dropping below freezing and into the low 30s. Winds out of the west northwest at 5-10 mph. A clear night as well.

Cooler conditions for our tomorrow with afternoon highs in the upper 50s, could be seeing a below average afternoon for lows and afternoon highs. A sunny day tomorrow as well and winds out of the west northwest at 5-10 mph. Going into the overnight hours we will see another chilly night with lows in the low 30s again. Winds out of the west southwest at about 5 mph though becoming out of the east further into the night. Also another clear night expected for the area.

As we start the workweek we see some warmer conditions once again with low 60s returning to the area, and balancing on the line between average and above average. Some high level clouds come through the area and winds pick up out of the southeast at 5-10 mph for the morning and up to 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph as we go into the afternoon. As we go into the nighttime clouds build into the area and we will start seeing some possible showers across the area. Lows get down to the 40s overnight, and winds out of the east southeast at 15-20 mph with gusts still up to 30 mph, also some thunderstorms possible.

Showers continuing for our Tuesday though as Texas will be seeing some snow, it is still unsure as to how far south the snow will invade. We might be seeing some snow into the northern parts of the Concho Valley, and we will be keeping our eye on this to further increase our forecasting accuracy on this event. Afternoon highs in the upper 40s for a very cold Tuesday. Winds out of the east at 10-20 mph becoming out of the northwest further into the afternoon. Going into the overnight hours the storms start to move out of the area, still seeing partly cloudy skies and winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph and overnight lows dropping below freezing and into the mid to upper 20s.