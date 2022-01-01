Colder air moving into the Concho Valley with temperatures dropping nearly 20 degree when the cold front pushes through. Temperatures will continue to plummet through the evening and overnight hours with lows dropping into the lower 20s and upper teens.

Colder across the region and most of the state tomorrow. Afternoon highs will struggle to get up into the lower 50s and upper 40s. Skies will stay mostly clear.

Texas keep hold of it’s short weather memory quickly warming back up in the 70s next week, the second half of the work week will see another shot of cold air into the state dropping temperatures back down into the 40s and 50s. No rain expected for the start of 2022.