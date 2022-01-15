Strong winds across the area throughout the day. Most locations in the Concho Valley saw wind gust up to 40-50 MPH. Mathis Field recorded a maximum wind gust of 49 MPH. Temperatures were much colder across the area as well with nearly a 30 degree drop following this morning’s cold front. Afternoon highs topped out in the lower 50s and upper 40s. Tonight temperatures will drop back into the mid 20s with a hard freeze expected across the area. Winds will begin to settle down through the overnight hours.

Sunday warmer and calmer as winds turn from the southwest and temperatures begin to climb back up into the 60s. Skies will stay mostly clear for the next several days.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, conditions will be very similar to Sunday as high pressure rebuilds over the western United States.

Next cold front arrive by midweek dropping temperatures and increasing rain chances slightly for the region.