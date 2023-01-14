Sunny and windy for the Concho Valley as afternoon highs reached up into the upper 60s and low 70s. Windy conditions will persist into the overnight hours with lows fall back into the mid 40s.

Sunday, clouds will start to increase across the region with temperatures continuing to climb into the 70s.

Martin Luther King Day, cloud skies with gusty winds from the south and afternoon highs staying into the 70s. Overnight lows will dip back down into the 40s.

Late Tuesday, our next frontal system moves into the area, that will set up Wednesday with some cooler temperatures to finish the shortened week as well as some isolated rain chances late Tuesday going into early morning hours on Wednesday.