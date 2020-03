A nice and warm day with highs that got in to the mid 70s. We continue warming up for Sunday and Monday with highs getting to 80. A cold front starts to make its way into the Concho Valley overnight and bringing showers Tuesday. Some cooler air will bring temps back to the 60s.

Wednesday early showers from the cold front linger but will clear out for the evening. End of the week brings back 70s and sunshine.