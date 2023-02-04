A cooler start to our day this morning with temps in the 30s, but afternoon temps have warmed up, transforming into a pretty pleasant afternoon. The clouds we saw throughout the morning have also since disappeared. Afternoon temps maxed out in the upper 50s and low 60s for our afternoon highs, and we’ve also seen some slightly breezy conditions pick up, that will start to lessen shortly after sunset. Going into tonight winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-15 mph. Skies will remain clear, and temps will drop into the low to upper 30s for overnight lows.

Warmer conditions tomorrow afternoon as afternoon highs climb into the low to mid 70s. Winds calm down as well with winds out of the west southwest at about 5 mph. We continue some clear skies as well. Passing sunset cooling down, and continuing to cool into the upper 40s for overnight lows. Mostly clear skies overnight and winds pick up out of the south southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Looking ahead to the start of our workweek, warmer temps continue for our Monday afternoon with highs creeping into the upper 70s and possible low 80s. Winds increase out of the south southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph and increased cloud coverage for partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Going into the evening temps drop to the upper 40s and possible showers more possible for southeastern parts of the Concho Valley late into the night hours. Winds out of the south at 10-15 mph becoming out of the northwest as we pass midnight, and gusts still possible but only up to 25 mph.

Tuesday afternoon we will see some slightly scattered showers, but more focused on our southeastern counties. Afternoon temps drop and highs only reach the mid to upper 50s. Cloud coverage increases and we see mostly cloudy skies. Winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. Showers possible overnight as well with lows dropping to the upper 30s and cloud coverage remains with cloudy skies continuing overnight. Winds out of the north around 15 mph.