Another cool afternoon for us here in San Angelo, despite a warm up from our day yesterday. Though very differing temps this afternoon across the Concho with cooler air staying in our northern counties, and southern portions of the Concho Valley approached the 80s, with highs ranging from the 40s to 70s across the entire Concho Valley. Very cloudy across the area as well. As we go into our overnight our temps are gonna be in the upper 40s here in San Angelo, with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph, and fog rolls in, and sticks around for the overnight hours, as well as some possible drizzle.

A huge increase for our temps tomorrow afternoon with highs into the 80s. Changing from below average and jumping way above now. Winds also increase heavily out of the south at 10-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Some mostly cloudy skies through our Sunday. Going into the overnight hours temps drop to the mid 40s for overnight lows. Winds out of the south at 20-30 mph out of the south, though shifting our of the west throughout the evening, with gusts still up to 45 mph. Also, some showers stroll through the Concho valley, possible but unlikely to be severe. Very short lived and these showers push to the east before our Monday morning.

Another above average afternoon for our Monday with afternoon highs in the low to upper 70s. Winds decrease a bit, just seeing some breezy conditions as compared to our very windy Sunday. These winds out of the west at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Skies really clear as we see sunny skies all afternoon. Looking to the overnight hours we see temps drop to the mid 40s once again, winds out of the west southwest decreasing to 5-10 mph and skies remain mostly clear.