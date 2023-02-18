Another cool afternoon today across the Concho Valley on this Saturday afternoon, with afternoon highs in the low 50s. Winds slightly breezy this afternoon as well out of the south southwest around 15 mph with gusts into the 20s. We’ve been seeing mostly cloudy skies and this will continue into our overnight hours. Temps drop as we pass sunset with lows cooling into the low 40s. Winds continue out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph.

A look to our Sunday as we finish the weekend off. Temps increasing as our afternoon highs reach the low 70s tomorrow. Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Mostly cloudy conditions continue for our afternoon and into our overnight hours as well. Overnight temps don’t cool down as much with lows only dropping to the low 50s. Winds overnight out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

As we start our workweek temps continue to rise with afternoon highs on Monday into the low 80s. Cloud coverage lessens and the sun shines through most of the day, this allowing for a very nice day to head outdoors. Winds not too much of an issue and out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Going into our nighttime hours lows drop into the low 50s once again with continued above average temps for the area. Winds calm a bit out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, and we regain some clouds into the overnight hours with mostly cloudy conditions expected.