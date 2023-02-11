A cold start to our morning with temps seeing the 30s. Though we have warmed up into a generally nice afternoon. Temps have risen into the mid to upper 50s for our afternoon highs, still a bit below average. Winds out of the south southeast around 5 mph. Mostly clear skies as well. As we go into tonight temps drop with lows reaching the low 30s, near freezing. Winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph though as we pass midnight they shift out of the southwest.

Temps will increase for our afternoon tomorrow with highs surpassing the 50s, and making it into the upper 60s. Winds increase as well out of the south southwest at about 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Clouds will build up into the afternoon with still mostly sunny conditions. Going into the overnight hours we see temps drop to the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds overnight out of the south around 5-10 mph, and skies start to get a little bit more cloudy.

To start our work week we see afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Winds calm a bit and are now out of the south at 5-15 mph. With clouds increasing our skies remain mostly cloudy throughout our Monday afternoon. As we go past sunset and drop into our overnight temps we fall all the way into the upper 40s for overnight lows. Showers possible overnight, with mostly cloudy skies remaining in check. Winds overnight out of the south at 5-15 mph becoming east as we pass midnight.

Showers to start our very early Tuesday morning hours and clouds moving east in for some sunny conditions. Temps increase to the upper 60s for afternoon highs and winds increase to 20-30 mph out of the west southwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Going into the overnight hours temps drop with lows falling to the upper 40s once again. Winds continue now out of the south at 10-20 mph, and mostly clear skies follow.