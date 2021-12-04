KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday December 4th

Warm and quiet for most of the weekend. Temperatures reach into the mid 70s for afternoon highs across the Concho Valley. Tonight temperatures will cool off into the 40s with some increased cloud coverage as the night progresses.

Sunday will see some increased upper level clouds move into the region with temperatures reaching into the 70s. Cold front will begin to move into the area late Sunday night, pulling down our overnight temperatures in the lower 40s and upper 30s. Some isolated showers could be possible along the eastern parts of the Concho Valley but most of the rain will stay well to the east.

Next week, the temperatures will be a bit of back and forth between warm and cool air switch for control of the region.