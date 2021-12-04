KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday December 4th

Warm and quiet for most of the weekend. Temperatures reach into the mid 70s for afternoon highs across the Concho Valley. Tonight temperatures will cool off into the 40s with some increased cloud coverage as the night progresses.

Sunday will see some increased upper level clouds move into the region with temperatures reaching into the 70s. Cold front will begin to move into the area late Sunday night, pulling down our overnight temperatures in the lower 40s and upper 30s. Some isolated showers could be possible along the eastern parts of the Concho Valley but most of the rain will stay well to the east.

Next week, the temperatures will be a bit of back and forth between warm and cool air switch for control of the region.

Clear

San Angelo

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph WSW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

51°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Mertzon

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eden

50°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 50°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

San Angelo

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
KLST Weather

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

