A chilly day across the Concho Valley today with highs in the upper 50s. Winds have been calm today as well. Mostly cloudy skies will persist into our night time, as we see calm winds continue as well out of the east northeast at about 5 mph. Temps cool down into the low 40s for lows tonight as well for another chilly night across the area.

Tomorrow temps start to increase as we see our afternoon highs rise to the mid 60s for a slightly warmer afternoon. Winds remain calm tomorrow though shifting out of the south southwest. Mostly cloudy skies continue into tomorrow afternoon and will be persistent through the next week or so. Overnight temps also increase as we only cool down into the mid 50s for lows. Winds start to pick up out of the south at 5-15 mph.

To start our work week off we see temps continue their warming trend, as afternoon highs reach the upper 70s, for a beautiful Monday. Winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, and as we go into Monday night winds calm to 5-10 mph but still out of the southwest. Temps cool down to the upper 50s for a pleasant Monday night as well.