On this last day of 2022 we saw our afternoon temps continue to climb, reaching the mid to upper 70s for our afternoon highs. A beautiful end to 2022, with mostly sunny skies, though a few clouds mostly high level moving through. Winds have been slightly breezy this afternoon and out of the southwest at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph for the area. Winds will start to calm down as we go into the evening and for our overnight hours to about 10-15 mph though still out of the southwest. Temps also start to drop after sunset and reach 56 by midnight as we bring in the new year, but continue to drop to the upper 40s for our overnight lows. Skies remain mostly clear though a slight increase in clouds into our nighttime.

Still seeing above average temps into 2023, as afternoon temps continue their warming trend as afternoon highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s for a very warm afternoon tomorrow. Winds continue to calm down and now at 5-10 mph, still out of the southwest. We also continue mostly sunny skies. Going into our overnight hours we see lows only drop into the mid 50s across the Concho Valley. Winds shift, now out of the south at 5-15 mph. Cloud coverage builds up overnight as we see mostly cloudy skies overnight, this really allows us to remain warm, and is directly affecting our overnight lows, as again they only reach the mid 50s.

To start our work week we finally see afternoon temps start to cool down with afternoon highs in the low 70s. Still continuing mostly sunny skies throughout our afternoon. Winds pick up out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25, and shifting out of the west as we go further into our afternoon. Going past the afternoon and into our nighttime hours we see winds still out of the west now at about 15 mph with gusts still up to 25 mph. Temps drop back down to the mid 40s for our overnight lows, and we see partly cloudy skies overnight.

For our Tuesday we see afternoon temps continue to drop and only reach the low 60s for our afternoon highs across the area. Winds really pick up, still out of the west at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, for a breezy afternoon. Though we still continue our mostly sunny skies. Going past sunset temps start to drop, and cool all the way into the low 40s for our overnight lows. Winds don’t calm down all too much as they are still out of the west at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, and we continue partly cloudy skies again overnight.

Skies start to clear out for our Wednesday as we see sunny skies, and afternoon highs remain in the low 60s. Winds shift now out of the west northwest at 10-15 mph a winds remain prominent for the majority of next week. Going into our overnight hours we see temps drop down into the low 30s for a very chilly night for the area. We see mostly clear skies overnight and winds out of the northwest now at 5-10 mph and becoming out of the north northeast after we pass midnight.