Still continuing our chilly temps across the Concho valley for this Christmas eve though we are starting to warm out of freezing and we saw afternoon highs reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Back to below freezing though as we go into tonight with lows returning to the teens for the third night in a row…. ‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, the heaters were blowing, because we continue our hard freezing conditions tonight!!

For our Christmas forecast we see afternoon highs return to the 50s that we haven’t seen for a few days. While temps continue to warm up we still remain towards the wintery weather, still feeling in the holiday spirit. Lows drop back below freezing but only dropping to the low 30s for our overnight lows on Christmas night.

Temps continue to increase going into our workweek as afternoon highs raise to the upper 50s as we continue to inch closer to average temps. Lows drop back down to the low 30s for our overnight lows.

Tuesday our afternoon highs finally reach the 60s for our afternoon highs for a beautiful afternoon though as we go into those overnight hours our winds start to pick up for a breezy night with temps dropping to the low 40s for our overnight lows.