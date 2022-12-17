Another chilly day across the Concho Valley with afternoon highs in the mid 40s. A sunny day as well though as we’ve passed sunset we’ve seen the temps start to drop which will continue to our morning hours where we’ll see an overnight low in the low 30s for some below freezing temps. We will see some clouds moving through the are for our nighttime and wins out of the southeast pretty calm at 5 mph.

Another cool day tomorrow though temps slightly warmer than today as afternoon highs reach into the mid to upper 50s. Breezy conditions also start to pick up as we see winds out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Mostly sunny skies for our afternoon and clouds increasing into the nighttime as we see mostly cloudy skies. Temps drop to the low 40s for a slightly warmer night but winds continue out of the south at around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Afternoon highs warm up for the start to our workweek with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies making for a beautiful break from some of the chilly weather we have been seeing. Though lows return to the low 30s for another cold night.

Tuesday our afternoon highs start to drop as we see highs return to the low 50s. Still seeing some partly cloudy skies trough our afternoon and going into our nighttime we see cloud build back into the area for a mostly cloudy night and lows in the low 30s.

Wednesday is the first day of Winter! Similar conditions for our afternoon on Wednesday with afternoon highs in the low 50s again, though we start to see winds pick up as well as our cloud coverage as a cold front is on its way to our area. We start to see those effects throughout our overnight hours with our lows dropping back below freezing, and into the mid to upper 20s.

Breezy conditions pursue for our Thursday and our afternoon highs drop to upper 30s! Some really cool conditions across the Concho Valley with lows expected in the teens. We will keep you updated with these winter temps coming into the area.