KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday, December 12th

As we go through our evening hours, we can expect clear skies, with winds from the east around 5-10 mph and lows dropping to the 40s. Tomorrow will be a bit cooler, with a cold front pushing through, and a wind advisory will be in effect from 10 AM until 6 PM. Expect wind speeds around 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45 through the mid morning to early evening hours. Highs will reaching the mid to upper 50s, but temperatures will feel much cooler with the stronger wind speeds. Heading into next week, we can expect cooler temperatures for most of the week. A slight increase to the 60s by Thursday, but then back to the 50s heading into next weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!