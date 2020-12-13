KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday, December 12th

Weather

As we go through our evening hours, we can expect clear skies, with winds from the east around 5-10 mph and lows dropping to the 40s. Tomorrow will be a bit cooler, with a cold front pushing through, and a wind advisory will be in effect from 10 AM until 6 PM. Expect wind speeds around 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45 through the mid morning to early evening hours. Highs will reaching the mid to upper 50s, but temperatures will feel much cooler with the stronger wind speeds. Heading into next week, we can expect cooler temperatures for most of the week. A slight increase to the 60s by Thursday, but then back to the 50s heading into next weekend.

