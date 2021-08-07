KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday, August 6th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of our Saturday, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy in the late afternoon hours, then calm down a bit before heading into the evening hours. For the overnight hours, we are looking to still have clear skies with lows dropping to the 70s and winds will still give us a bit of southern breeze around 10-15 mph. Heading into the second half of this weekend, we can expect to have a mixture of sun and clouds for the day. Temperatures will once again reach the mid to upper 90s for highs around the Concho Valley. Winds will continue to be on the breezy side, coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour. As we get through the first half of the upcoming week, we will be in a bit of repeat mode, with highs in the mid to upper 90s, plenty of sunny skies and muggy mornings to start our days off. The end of this next week will start off on the sunny side, but afternoon showers and storms look to develop around the region, which will drop temperatures significantly during a three hour period. However, this is typical for summer storms in areas with slightly higher levels of moisture. We are also looking to continue our streak of staying out of drought-like conditions as we head through this week as well. Some areas could see potential flash floods with the afternoon showers, which looks to be occurring Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

91°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

93°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

86°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

88°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

87°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

91°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F A clear sky. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

93°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

86°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

88°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

87°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.