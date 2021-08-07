KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday, August 6th

For the rest of our Saturday, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy in the late afternoon hours, then calm down a bit before heading into the evening hours. For the overnight hours, we are looking to still have clear skies with lows dropping to the 70s and winds will still give us a bit of southern breeze around 10-15 mph. Heading into the second half of this weekend, we can expect to have a mixture of sun and clouds for the day. Temperatures will once again reach the mid to upper 90s for highs around the Concho Valley. Winds will continue to be on the breezy side, coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour. As we get through the first half of the upcoming week, we will be in a bit of repeat mode, with highs in the mid to upper 90s, plenty of sunny skies and muggy mornings to start our days off. The end of this next week will start off on the sunny side, but afternoon showers and storms look to develop around the region, which will drop temperatures significantly during a three hour period. However, this is typical for summer storms in areas with slightly higher levels of moisture. We are also looking to continue our streak of staying out of drought-like conditions as we head through this week as well. Some areas could see potential flash floods with the afternoon showers, which looks to be occurring Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

