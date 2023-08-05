Another afternoon of triple digits for the area. We hit an afternoon high of 108 degrees here in San Angelo, which actually ties our previously set daily record. Skies were sunny as well with few high level clouds through the area. Temps will cool a little overnight, but only drop to the upper 70s and lower 80s for our afternoon highs. Skies will be mostly clear through the night as well.

Temps for our Sunday will also reach back to the triple digits. Skies will stay sunny and clear. For the overnight hours we will see temps cool to the upper 70s and lower 80s again.