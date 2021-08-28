KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday August 28th

Weather

Cool and Cloudy considering it is towards the end of August, temperatures got into the upper 80s and lower 90s across the area, so a few degrees below average. Winds have been pulling moisture from the Gulf of Mexico which has help to keep things a bit cooler for most of the state. That increase in moisture also means increased chances for some isolated rain showers. Most showers have been along the I-10 and the southern parts of the Concho Valley.

Sunday, expected that same pattern to repeat once again, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 90s for afternoon highs, some isolated showers will begin to develop in the afternoon during max heating, but most of the showers will stay to the south.

Monday, winds begin to turn more from the south and southwest, that cuts off the flow of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and will allow temperatures to increase going into the week ahead and cloud conditions will begin to clear out.

The eyes of weather world are focused on Hurricane Ida as it approaches the Gulf Coast with an expected landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 Hurricane, sometime on Sunday. August 29th will also be exactly 16 years to the day that Hurricane Katina made landfall in nearly the same location.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

87°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

