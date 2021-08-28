KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday August 28th

Cool and Cloudy considering it is towards the end of August, temperatures got into the upper 80s and lower 90s across the area, so a few degrees below average. Winds have been pulling moisture from the Gulf of Mexico which has help to keep things a bit cooler for most of the state. That increase in moisture also means increased chances for some isolated rain showers. Most showers have been along the I-10 and the southern parts of the Concho Valley.

Sunday, expected that same pattern to repeat once again, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 90s for afternoon highs, some isolated showers will begin to develop in the afternoon during max heating, but most of the showers will stay to the south.

Monday, winds begin to turn more from the south and southwest, that cuts off the flow of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and will allow temperatures to increase going into the week ahead and cloud conditions will begin to clear out.

The eyes of weather world are focused on Hurricane Ida as it approaches the Gulf Coast with an expected landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 Hurricane, sometime on Sunday. August 29th will also be exactly 16 years to the day that Hurricane Katina made landfall in nearly the same location.

